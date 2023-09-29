PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Last May, there was a devastating explosion at the Biourja Plant causing millions of dollars in damage. This event was a catalyst in the Peoria Fire Department launching a drone team on Friday.

Firefighter Mike Gawalek previously introduced the idea to the department and was able to show the benefits of having a drone by using his personal drone during the plant explosion. He said he’s glad to see the fire department invest in a drone team.

“It just worked out well. Our chiefs saw what we were capable of, what the drone could do, and what it could offer the department,” said Gawalek. “With big incidents, it’s just another tool but it can show great benefits within that.”

The department is starting with one drone and two operators on each shift. All operators have went through several certification trainings including an FAA certification. The drone has the capability to show the different heat or thermal signatures which help in locating fires or people.

On Thursday, the fire department responded to a house fire on Madison Street. A firefighter was separated from his crew causing a rescue intervention team to be formed. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said having the drone for the house fire would have helped them make tactical decisions in the moment and allow them to blend old-school foundations with new technology.

“Our old school technique of a mayday, search and rescue, putting an RIT team and activating them and finding we don’t want to say down firefighter but a trapped firefighter and mitigating that thing right away,” he said. “That just showed we could take our old school concepts and still continue to explore in this world of technology into the ultimate benefit of the community.”

Sollberger said while expanding technology isn’t always an option in the fire service, he sees the drone team expanding and benefiting different areas of service such as the dive team, technical rescue and HAZMAT situations.