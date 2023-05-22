UPDATE (1:13 p.m.) — One resident was injured during a fire incident near the 2700 block of Millbrook Court at approximately noon on Monday.

According to Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Calhoun, firefighters responded to the scene after a grill tipped over.

A resident was transported to the hospital with 1st-degree burns.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes and caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

No firefighters were injured during this incident.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire near the 2700 block of Millbrook Court Monday.

According to a WMBD crew on the scene, five fire engines responded, and three water hoses are hooked up at this time.

Peoria police and AMT are also on the scene.

