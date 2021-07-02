Peoria Fire Department receives donation from Lowe’s

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Peoria made a donation to the Peoria Fire Department Friday morning.

According to a press release from the fire department, Lowe’s presented a $1,000 gift for the purchase of small hand tools.

The fire department stated the donation will outfit two fire trucks with pliers, channel locks, assorted screwdrivers, hacksaws, pipe wrenches, utility knives, socket sets, and other tools.

The Peoria Fire Department also stated they were grateful for not only the donation, but the continued support Lowe’s has shown throughout the years.