Peoria Fire Department receives Illinois American Water Grant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is one of 11 local fire departments to receive a $1,000 Illinois American Water Firefighter Grant.

It’s the fire department’s second year receiving the grant.

Nate Rice said this year, the money will go towards helping educate Peoria Public School kids on fire prevention. He said the money will cover the cost of materials handed out to students.

“We want it not only present to them, but we also want to distribute that stuff that they can take home and learn from and good activities, youth activities, that they can do to kind of promote the fire prevention practices that we promote in their homes,” Rice.

Rice said this week, they will be visiting 14 Peoria schools for Fire Prevention Week.

American Illinois Water also donated a chlorine kit that will help firefighters stop chlorine leaks.

Visit the City of Peoria’s website to learn more about the Peoria Fire Department.