PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is opening up a new recruiting cycle, and community members are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must be between 21 and 34 years old, with some exceptions. You must also have a high school diploma or GED, and pass a physical agility exam.

The department recently hired 11 new firefighters with a $4 million dollar SAFER grant. The new firefighters will help staff Engine Company 2, which is out of Station #8 located on Hurlburt street.

Engine 2 is currently being staffed by firefighters working overtime.

“Now we have the staff that are actually going to be there full-time, all the time, we’re going to have some relief for the crews out there and it just adds to our complement of personnel to be able to respond to emergencies,” said Nate Rice, division chief of fire prevention with the Peoria Fire Department.

Rice said the newly hired firefighters will begin the academy on Friday and it will last 12 weeks.