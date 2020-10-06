Peoria Fire Department reignites poster contest during fire prevention week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During fire prevention week, the Peoria Fire Department is inspiring young artists to put their creativity to work.

Chief Tony Ardis says the department is re-igniting a poster contest. It’s something he says the department hasn’t done since 2001.

Kids are encouraged to use their imagination to draw this year’s theme: “Serve up fire safety in the kitchen.”

Chief Ardis says the contest used to be an annual tradition under Chief Ernie Russell.

“It was such a joy to watch Chief Russell during this time. He was so heavily involved not only in the community, but he truly, truly loved children,” said Ardis.

In his honor, the department is bringing it back as a way to connect with the community.

“It brings back just the happiest of memories. We miss him tremendously and we felt this was a way not only to bring back this contest and bring back fire safety awareness but also to honor the man he was,” said Ardis.

Posters can be emailed to aardis@peoria.gov or mailed to Fire Central at 505 NE Monroe, Peoria, Ill. 61603.

Designs and drawings will be featured on the Peoria Fire Department’s Facebook page.

