PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The stereotype of firemen rescuing cats came true in Central Illinois on Friday.

However, the Peoria Fire Department’s Facebook shows that the cat in question was rescued from a storm drain instead of a tree.

1st-shift firemen with Engine 10 were on Wisconsin Avenue when they were alerted by kids that a kitten was stuck in the storm drain. Firemen went to work quickly and were able to get the kitten out safely.