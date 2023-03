PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a garage fire near Birchwood Avenue and North Street Thursday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum, fire crews responded to the fire at approximately 9:45 a.m. The fire was contained within minutes.

A resident was home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional. The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damages.