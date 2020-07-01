Peoria Fire Department responds to early morning house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department put out an early morning house fire at 719 Matthews Street on Wednesday.

The fire department says neighbors called in shortly after 6 a.m. and crews responded to the fire in the back of the house. The fire did not reach the basement or second story of the home and crews were able to put it out.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Matthews Street was temporarily blocked off.

