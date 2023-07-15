PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire located at 1810 West War Memorial Drive on Saturday just after 1 p.m.

According to an FPD press release, Perkins Restaurant reportedly had a fire in a wall. The crews who first arrived reported that there was a slight smoke condition inside the dining room area.

They were able to locate the source of the smoke, and the firefighters were able to get into the wall to find a small area of wood that was smoldering. They then used a water extinguisher to get rid of the smoke.

The fire investigator said that the cause of the fire was a discarded cigarette that was against the exterior of the restaurant.

The approximate damage is about $5,000 and no injuries were reported.