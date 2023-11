PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a garage fire on East Nebraska Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Battalion Chief Steve Rada said as firefighters arrived on the scene, they noted heavy smoke and fire from a two-car unattached garage next to a house.

Crews were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to the nearby home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the damage is estimated to be $10,000.

There were no injuries reported.