PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Fire Department had to extinguish a tire fire for a GFL garbage truck on Wednesday.

A Peoria Fire press release confirms fire units were dispatched to Richmond and Knoxville Avenue and found smoke and flames near the rear axle.

Two engines extinguished the flames while an aerial master stream to cooled the compressed natural gas fuel tanks on top of the truck.

Ameren was notified to inspect powerlines from the fire being below high voltage power lines.

No injuries have been reported.

Damages are estimated to be $80,000.