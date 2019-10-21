Peoria Fire Department responds to handful of recent house fires, asking for public’s help

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in reporting suspicious activities and staying aware due to a handful of recent fires that have determined to be intentionally set.

“We would love it if people are seeing any suspicious activity in or around these properties or have any information on the past fires, we would really, greatly appreciate a phone call,” said Division Chief of operations, James Bachman.

In the last 12 days, the PFD and rescue department responded to 10 house fires. The fires include:

10/9/19- 901 W. Nowland- house fire; arson

10/10/19- 710 NE Madison- house fire; arson

10/14/19- 1827 N. Sheridan- house fire; unintentional

10/14/19- 1912 N. Maryland- house fire; arson

10/17/19- 807 E. McClure- house fire; unintentional

10/18/19- 515 W. Hillyer- Apartment fire- under investigation

10/19/19- 2412 NE Monroe- house fire; suspected arson

10/19/19- 715 W. Hightower- car fire; under investigation

10/19/19- 2113 W. Starr- house fire; arson

10/20/19- 2300 W. Marquette- laundry basket set on fire in the front yard; arson

“Quite a few of these have been in vacant homes, and so, you know, that’s a concern of ours is pulling our resources away for something, you know, that somebody’s intentionally setting. So, yeah, that is a concern of ours,” said Bachman.