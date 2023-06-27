PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire at a laundromat Monday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 2102 N. Prospect Road at 9:53 p.m. According to the Peoria Fire press release, there was heavy smoke showing from the front door of the building when crews arrived.

The crews were able to put out the fire and after a search of the building, there were no occupants inside.

After discovering that the fire was isolated to clothing dryers, the fire investigator determined that the cause of the fire was unintentional.

The estimated damage of the fire is $40,000. There were no injuries reported.