PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a chimney fire on East Seneca Place at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday.

Battalion Chief Tom Sander said crews responded to a call of a house filling with smoke. As crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames showing from the chimney of a two-story home.

The fire was able to be contained to the chimney with no further damage to the home.

Sander said the six residents of the home were outside as crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The fire was deemed accidental and damage is estimated to be $5,000.