PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire at 1028 E. Maywood Avenue at approximately 8:19 a.m. Sunday.

As crews arrived on the scene, they reported heavy fire coming from the detached garage behind the residence.

Battalion Chief Ryan Calhoun said crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 12 minutes.

A fire investigator responded to the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be unintentional and estimated that damages would be $60,000.

There were no injuries reported.