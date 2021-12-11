Peoria Fire Department responds to vehicle accident involving an entrapment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Saturday, the Peoria Fire Department and paramedics responded to a crash involving an entrapment.

The incident happened just before 8:30 P.M. near 700 W. Northmoor Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they said they found one vehicle with two people inside. The driver was unable to be removed due to damage on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

First responders used hydraulic spreaders (Jaws of Life) and hydraulic cutters to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second vehicle fled the scene.

The Peoria Police Department was on the scene investigating the accident.