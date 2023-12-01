PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Peoria Fire Department is hosting its 28th annual Keep the Wreaths Red campaign, to remind citizens of fire safety during the holidays.

All twelve fire departments in Peoria will be adorned with wreaths that have red lights on them. For every residential or commercial fire with a dollar loss, one of the red lights will be replaced with a white light.

Nate Rice, Division Chief of Fire Prevention for the Peoria Fire Department, shared advice on how to avoid fires during the holiday season.

“Be sure to water any natural Christmas trees, and always, when you’re cooking for family gatherings, always be aware of what you’re cooking,” Rice said.

Rice also says to not overload circuits, don’t use multiple extension cords attached to each other, make sure the extension cords you are using aren’t frayed or damaged, and make sure they are properly rated for what you’re trying to do.

The campaign lasts the entire month of December. During last year’s campaign, nineteen white lights replaced the original red lights.