Peoria Fire Department suspends service for Engine Company 2 for four days this week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For four days this week, the Peoria Fire Department said it’ll temporarily suspend service to Engine Company 2, which is out of Station #8 located on Hurlburt Street.
The temporary suspension runs from Dec. 22-25. Service will return on Dec. 26.
Engine Company 2 returned to service on Nov. 1 after the remainder of the existing operational budget for 2021 showed enough funds to bring the engine back into service.
Despite continuously monitoring their operational finances to stay within budget, Fire Administration said there were some unexpected expenses.
Residents will continue to receive service from the 11 fire stations within city limits.
