Peoria Fire Department suspends service for Engine Company 2 for four days this week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For four days this week, the Peoria Fire Department said it’ll temporarily suspend service to Engine Company 2, which is out of Station #8 located on Hurlburt Street.

The temporary suspension runs from Dec. 22-25. Service will return on Dec. 26.

Engine Company 2 returned to service on Nov. 1 after the remainder of the existing operational budget for 2021 showed enough funds to bring the engine back into service.

Despite continuously monitoring their operational finances to stay within budget, Fire Administration said there were some unexpected expenses.

“This difficult decision had to be made for financial reasons. As we navigate through the remainder of the year, we will continue to monitor the situation and make the necessary adjustments as needed. The funding for Engine 2 is in the 2022 budget and will be in service beginning January 1.” Peoria Fire Chief Jim Bachman

Residents will continue to receive service from the 11 fire stations within city limits.

Contact Information

Peoria Fire Department

505 N.E. Monroe

Peoria, IL 61603

Phone: (309)494-8700

Fax: (309)494-8777