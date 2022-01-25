Peoria Fire Department truck receiving rebuild for engine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council approved almost $30,000 to go towards rebuilding a Peoria fire engine on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The City of Peoria Fire Garage does yearly inspections on their trucks to ensure their reliability. After inspecting the truck, they had concerns about the engine’s internal parts.

This particular engine is ten years old and now needs an overhaul to extend its life.

Serving the north end of Peoria, the engine is housed at station 20 on West Wilhelm Road.

Assistant Fire Chief for the Peoria Fire Department Shawn Sollberger said, “Some fire departments maybe don’t do the same level of analysis. We do the same thing with our police fleet, we do the same thing with our public works fleet, trying to extend the life, which is basically providing as much bang for your buck with your city dollars.”

The engine will be out of commission for two or three weeks for repairs, but there are other trucks to use for the time being.