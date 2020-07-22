Peoria Fire Department, UnityPlace giving out overdose rescue kits

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, the Peoria Fire Department (PFD) with UnityPlace will give out Overdose Rescue kits to residents.

The kits will include Narcan, a brand of nasal naloxone used to treat an opioid overdose.

The event will take place at Peoria Fire Central at 505 NE Monroe from 11 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. The kits are free to citizens and aim to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths around Peoria.

PFD said that the number of overdose calls they receive has doubled in the past five months compared to the same time last year.

“Isolation, paired with a lack of human connection and support stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, is taking a toll on those struggling with drug use,” said Sue Tisdale, Community Educator for UnityPoint Health – UnityPlace.

This giveaway is part of the Drug Overdose Prevention Program. According to UnityPoint Health, individuals, family members, and organizations can be trained on how to use the medication.

This is one of two events, the first occurred on Tuesday at Bridgeway in Galesburg.

This story was generated by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.

