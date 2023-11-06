PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Humane Society has donated 10 sets of oxygen masks for pets to Peoria County Fire Departments.

A Peoria Humane Society news release states that the masks were purchased through PAWPRINT OXYGEN and are designed to fit an animal’s face.

The Peoria Humane Society understands the important bond that people share with their pets and believes that these oxygen masks will save countless companion animals lives while supporting our local fire fighters in their work rescuing pets. Peoria Humane Society

According to the National Volunteer Firefighter Council, more than 40,000 pets die annually in fires, and most are from smoke inhalation.