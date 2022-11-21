PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More resources will be coming to the Peoria Fire Department that will improve services to residents.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, many changes will come to Peoria Fire Department Station 11 on Florence Avenue. One of the major changes includes the return of Engine 11 to the station to provide a water supply that has been vacant in central Peoria for over 20 years.

Also starting on Jan. 1, the department will implement a jump crew with Rescue 1. Rescue 1 was decommissioned in 2019 due to budget cuts. Rescue squads carry vital rescue equipment that is utilized in many areas, but specifically in auto collisions with people who are trapped.

Chief Shawn Sollberger said the changes will allow the department to serve Peoria more efficiently without hiring more personnel.

“Everybody knows they’ve heard the stories over the years that we’ve lost 37 positions over the course of the last four years and we don’t want this to be misinterpreted like we’re trying to get these things back, but we’re trying to get these things back. They’re vital assets to the community, to the citizens of Peoria and we want to continue to provide that high level of service,” Sollberger said.

Another major change at station 11 is the change from basic life support care to advanced life support care, This means, all 12 Peoria Fire stations will have a paramedic on-site 24/7 and 365 days a year.

“What a paramedic does is they take that game to another level. They’re able to secure IVs and push certain types of drugs, and pain medications. They can secure an airway and their advanced capabilities and skills just continues to show what the Peoria Fire Department is able to do for its community,” Sollberger said.

Truck 3 will also move back to station 3 on Jan. 1. Station 3 is off Armstrong Street. This change will allow the fire department to move its ladder truck back downtown, where it’ll be utilized properly.