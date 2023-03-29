PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire at approximately 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, upon arrival, fire crews saw flames coming through the roof of the residence. Multiple lines and an aerial truck were used to gain control of the fire.

The residence was determined to be vacant. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be arson. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

The home was determined to be a total loss and set for demolition.