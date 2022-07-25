PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment on Great Oak Road at 6:36 p.m. Monday.

According to a Peoria Fire press release, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from an open door. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The fire was under control by 6:45 p.m.

Firefighters located two separate fires in the home, one in the kitchen area, and one in the bedroom. Damage and vandalism were also found throughout the apartment. No one was found within the apartment.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damages. No injuries have been reported at this time.