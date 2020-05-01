Fire investigators determined arson to be the cause of a late-night business fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a call of smoke coming from a building on the 2300 block of NE. Adams street around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night.
Peoria Fire found smoke coming from the windows and doors of the commercial structure when they arrived on the scene.
The fire was extinguished by 9:57 p.m. no occupants were in the business at the time.
Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson. The fire caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damages.
