Fire investigators determined arson to be the cause of a late-night business fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a call of smoke coming from a building on the 2300 block of NE. Adams street around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night.

Peoria Fire found smoke coming from the windows and doors of the commercial structure when they arrived on the scene.

The fire was extinguished by 9:57 p.m. no occupants were in the business at the time.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson. The fire caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damages.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected