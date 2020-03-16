Peoria fire displaces apartment tenants

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than two-dozen people have been displaced after an early morning fire at a Peoria apartment complex Monday.

The Peoria Fire Department and paramedics were called to the 3000 block of W. Willow Knolls just before 1:45 a.m. The first arriving crews reported an apartment fire on the third floor of a three-story complex. Multiple crews made entry and found fire in a third-floor bedroom.

An additional truck company was called to scene due to the size and number of units inside the building. Crews had the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Officers from the Peoria Police Department were on scene and stated tenants were being evacuated from all three floors.

Battalion Chief Michael Hughes said the apartment had extensive fire and smoke damage, with part of the building sustaining smoke and water damage as well. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide lodging for the tenants of the building involved.

A Peoria Fire Department Investigator was called to the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. There were no injuries reported.