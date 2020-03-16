Breaking News
Governor Pritzker orders all restaurants and bars closed for dining in, announces 29 new COVID-19 cases
Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Peoria fire displaces apartment tenants

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than two-dozen people have been displaced after an early morning fire at a Peoria apartment complex Monday.

The Peoria Fire Department and paramedics were called to the 3000 block of W. Willow Knolls just before 1:45 a.m. The first arriving crews reported an apartment fire on the third floor of a three-story complex. Multiple crews made entry and found fire in a third-floor bedroom.

An additional truck company was called to scene due to the size and number of units inside the building. Crews had the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Officers from the Peoria Police Department were on scene and stated tenants were being evacuated from all three floors.

Battalion Chief Michael Hughes said the apartment had extensive fire and smoke damage, with part of the building sustaining smoke and water damage as well. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide lodging for the tenants of the building involved.

A Peoria Fire Department Investigator was called to the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News