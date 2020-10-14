Peoria Fire Dive Team: Firefighters have skills to tackle aquatic emergencies

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters do much more than respond to structure fires.

Every man and woman on the force goes through special training in their time on the force.

“You’re not just paying for a fire service, you’re not just paying for a medical service. You have a Tactical Rescue Team, you have a Dive Team, you have a Hazmat team,” Peoria Fire Department Capt. Chance Barlow said.

On Wednesday, the Peoria Fire Department conducted dive team training, which they do four times a year.

“We’re doing a scenario at Lake Whitehurst in North Pekin. Our scenario is a father was swimming with his son, they were swimming off the dock, the child became fatigued and the father came out to assist his son and both of them went down into water,” Barlow said.

Barlow said the placement of dives during recoveries is precisely placed.

“They’ll do a sweep. We’ll let them out a couple of feet, they’ll do another sweep. Or if we actually find an object using our sonar system which we have today,” Barlow said. “We’ll drop a buoy down, and the diver will go out to that area they found it off the sonar system and dive for that object in that area.”

The dive team has five members each shift with two backups. Barlow said the Peoria Fire Dive Team is the only dive team in the area.

“It’s just another skill set we carry on our job, that allows us to do a search, a recovery, our whole team can assist a police department with evidence recovery. We can lift if we have a car or a boat that’s in the water,” Barlow said. “We can lift the vehicle in the wintertime. In the wintertime we can do ice operations, all the team is ice qualified to dive through ice. The whole team has Hazmat rated full dry suit, facemask comm systems so we can communicate the whole time we’re diving.”

“The line tender, who’s in charge of that diver in the water, he can stop him, he can guide him, he can give him more rope to go farther away or pull him in closer,” Barlow said.

Barlow said the most common response the dive team has had recently is from people jumping off bridges.

“Those are tough because you’re in the river, a challenging environment with a current, when you’re working around the bridges you have a lot of debris you’re working around,” Barlow said.

The team has also been responding to locations in Glasford where bones were found on separate occasions in the last few months.

Barlow said the season or time of the year makes a difference on the amount of drownings too.

“Fourth of July you’re going to be more susceptible to having more boats in the water. Or somebody that falls off a boat or people being careless out in the water,” Barlow stated.

“If you have a life jacket and you’re out on the water, wear it. Just because you don’t have to when you’re older, if you’re on the water, in the boat, and you don’t know how to swim, you’re not very good in the water, wear a life jacket. Always be cognizant of boaters around you,” Barlow said.

Barlow said it’s important for boaters to know to not get outside the channel when the water is low because doing that might increase the risk of runing into trees and debris.