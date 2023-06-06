PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department announced Tuesday that Molly, an arson detection dog working with the department, and her handler, Capt. Josh Harris, earned certification this month and can be fully utilized to determine how fires got started.

According to a Peoria fire Facebook post, they earned their certification as an Ignitable Liquid Detection Canine Team.

The pair needed to pass five tests for their certification, including a pinpoint accuracy test, an open area search, a building search, a clothing search and a scent discrimination test.

The department stated in the post they are extremely proud of Molly and Harris for their hard work.

The department’s other team, a dog named Rock and Arson Investigator Brad Pierson are also working to receive the same certification.