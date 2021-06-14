Peoria Fire Department tackles neighboring garage fires within hours of each other

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to two incidents on the same stretch of road last night.

According to Peoria Fire Department officials, crews were called to a garage fire at West Antoinette that began at 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters found the building covered in flames. They declared it a total loss with damages estimated to cost approximately $25,000 dollars,

A few hours later at 3 a.m. Monday morning, crews were called out for another garage fire at next door to the earlier fire that ended as another total loss estimated near $25,000 dollar’s worth of damage.

“Guys were able to contain [and] to keep the electrical hazards at bay, but due to the instability of the structure we had an emergency demolition crew come in and knock the building down,” said Division Chief of Operations Rick Morgan.

Officials say no one was injured and both fires are still under investigation.