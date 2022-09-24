PEORIA, ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed a fire engine was briefly stolen while crews responded to a crash early Saturday morning.

Sollberger said while police and fire crews were handling the crash on Moss Avenue, a person approached the fire engine and stole it.

That person was taken into police custody, and the fire engine was recovered with no damage and nothing missing.

Sollberger confirmed more information on the incident would be released later Saturday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.