Peoria Firefighters extinguishes electrical fire on Graceland Drive

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire near Graceland and Sunnyview Drive Thursday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Nate Rice, fire crews arrived on the scene around 8:04 a.m. after they received a call about smoke coming from a home with a strong burning smell.

Fire crews located the fire in the attic and spreading through the walls. The fire was under control by 8:15 a.m.

Peoria Fire Department Investigators determined the cause of the fire was electrical wiring in the attic. The fire caused around $15,000 in damages.

The two residents in the house at the time of the fire safely evacuated before fire crews arrived. Red Cross was contacted to help the residents.

