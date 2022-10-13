Photo from the fire in the 1600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a vehicle arson that occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. Thursday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene at 2301 W. Garden St. they located a vehicle on fire, with the fire extending to a building it was parked next to.

Crews worked quickly and extinguished the fire. There were no occupants in the vehicle or the building at the time of the fire.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

No injuries related to this fire have been reported at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.