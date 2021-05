PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a garage fire near Webster and Brotherson St. Tuesday.

According to Battalion Chief Michael Hughes, firefighters arrived on the scene around 7:47 p.m. to find a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

Fire investigators were called to the address several days ago due to a house fire. The cause of the garage fire was determined to be arson.

No injuries have been reported at this time.