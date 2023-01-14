PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator ruled a Saturday afternoon fire caused by a candle unintentional.

Fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Institute Place just before 1 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling.

They were able to contain the fire to a room on the second floor of the two-and-a-half-story building. Crews extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

All four occupants of the home were able to escape the building before crews arrived, and no one was injured as a result of the fire.

Fire crews reported an estimated $15,000 in damage to the home.