PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday evening that investigators determined is an arson case.

A Peoria fire news release confirms that firefighters responded to flames coming from the second story of a home at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Fire crews ran hose lines through the front door of the home before encountering fire on the first floor. Crews advanced hose lines to the second floor and put out fires in the rear of the structure and attic.

To improve the conditions of firefighters inside, a ventilation hole had to be cut above the fire to release superheated gases.

The home contained no occupants. It has been reported as a vacant structure with no gas or electricity.

The Peoria Fire Department Fire Investigator was called to the scene and determined the cause to be arson.

The City of Peoria building inspector has called for an emergency demolition after checking the structural damage.