Peoria fire photographer’s work gets gallery display

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man considered to be an “honorary” member of the Peoria Fire Department for his photographic work has seen some of his efforts result in an art gallery display.

Peoria Fire Department’s Facebook page posted Thursday that photos at fire scenes taken by Dr. Elsburgh Clarke will be on display at The Roberts Gallery in Indianapolis. There are four photos on the Facebook page that Peoria Fire officials say will be featured as part of the gallery.

The Roberts Gallery is an annual display that’s part of the Roberts Camera store in Indianapolis as part of a “Gallery Night” event scheduled for August 7. The event, organizers said, will be virtual this year.

“[Dr. Clarke] is not only a caring and talented physician but also an incredible photographer,” the Facebook post said. Clarke has been involved with the Peoria Fire Department for the past fifteen years.

