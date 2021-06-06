UPDATE: Peoria Fire Rescue Boat and Dive team called to jet ski incident on Illinois River

(UPDATE) — CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department Boat and Dive team helped locate a victim in the Illinois River around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.



The incident took place at 579 Wesley Road in Creve Coeur. The Peoria Fire Boat and Dive Team were called in for a report of an individual going under water after falling off a jet ski.



Officials say two friends of the victim began swimming out in attempt to rescue them. The victim was about 50 feet away from the boat ramp. Both individuals were unable to reach the victim and became exhausted. Assistance was given to help remove them from the water.



Fondulac Police Boat was on scene and used sonar to locate the victim underneath the water. A Peoria Fire Department Rescue Diver was sent into the water where they were able to find and retrieve them from the water, fighting a fast current and murky water.



The victim was taken to a nearby boat ramp where they were turned over to the Tazewell County Coroner who was on scene.

More details are expected to be released by the County Coroner.



We will update this story when we have more details

