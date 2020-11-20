Peoria Fire respond to carbon dioxide incident at gas station

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters helped resolve a carbon dioxide incident at MacDonald Shell Gas Station Thursday.

According to Battalion Chief Rick Morgan, fire crews originally responded to a report of a carbon monoxide alarm activating.

Upon entering the gas station the crew realized it was the carbon dioxide alarm that activated. The Interior crew searched for a leak while exterior crews shut down the carbon dioxide tank.

The incident was brought under control in 20 minutes, but crews remained on the scene afterward to help ventilate the building.

Firefighters returned the store to the store to the manager after Peoria Firefighters/Hazardous Material Technicians determined the air quality was no longer hazardous.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Peoria Fire personnel have prohibited patrons from entering the gas station store until the leak has been repaired.