PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak at a residential structure near Glendale Avenue and Morton Street Tuesday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, the incident occurred at approximately 3:37 p.m. Ameren was already at the scene when firefighters arrived and reported a high concentration of natural gas in the residence.

Due to the risk of an explosion, fire crews evacuated nearby homes while Ameren turned off the gas and electricity to the residence.

Fire companies determined that the residence was only occupied by two pets at the time of the incident.

The structure was ventilated, and the residents were displaced while the home’s electricity and gas are off. American Red Cross was requested to provide housing assistance to two adults and four children.

No injuries have been reported at this time. This incident caused an estimated $300 worth of damages.