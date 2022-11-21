Photo from the fire in the 1600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire used the “Jaws of Life” to help a person trapped in a vehicle on I-74 near the University Street overpass at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to the scene after they learned that a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier wall. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters located a person trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters used a hydraulic spreader and cutting tool, or “The Jaws of Life” to remove the driver from the car, who was then transported to a local hospital’s emergency room. The driver was believed to have no life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused an estimated $10,000 in damages.

Peoria police were also on the scene and provided traffic control, and investigated the collision.