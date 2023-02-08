UPDATE (06:31 pm) Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire. Five engines, one ladder truck, and a heavy rescue squad responded to the incident. Estimated damages are at $50,000.

UPDATE (05:06 pm) Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall has confirmed the fire started in the basement.

Six people have been displaced with no injuries.

the fire is under investigation.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Fire is on scene for a house fire on Madison Ave.

Roads are closed from Morgan to Wayne St.

