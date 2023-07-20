PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a call at 1923 West Lincoln Avenue just before 4 p.m. Thursday regarding smoke coming from the roof of a house.

According to a press release from the PFD, the first of the crews who arrived on the scene reported a working fire in a vacant 1 1/2-story structure.

The release also said that the crews on the scene encountered intense heat as they advanced hose lines into the second floor, so a ventilation hole was cut in the roof.

A fire investigator also responded to the scene and determined the fire to be arson.

The structure was already marked by the City of Peoria for demolition, but with Thursday’s fire, an emergency demolition was ordered from the scene.

There is no damage estimate at this time and there were no injuries reported.