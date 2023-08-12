PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at Kenny’s Westside Pub in Peoria at approximately 10:21 a.m. Saturday.

Battalion Chief Scott Strum said when firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had already been put out by the sprinkler system.

The fire crews then worked to shut down the sprinkler system, remove smoke from the building, and isolate the electricity.

The restaurant is expected to open back up once the cleaning and inspection are done by the crews and City/County Health Department.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire was ruled as unintentional. Damage to the business is estimated to be $15,000.