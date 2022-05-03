PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a three-story house fire near Monroe Street and Park Avenue at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada, the fire started on the first floor, then burned through the second floor and the attic, leaving a hole in the roof.

Rada said Firefighters acted fast and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the house next door.

The house was vacant and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.