PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of East Thrush Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to a press release, firefighters saw a one-car unattached garage in flames near the alley as they arrived at the scene.

The crews were at the scene for over an hour as several handlines were deployed to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries reported.