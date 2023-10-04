PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire and Police departments responded to a house fire near Utah and Oregon streets Wednesday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada, fire crews responded to a call of smoke in a building at approximately 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews observed fire on the first floor of the house.

Fire crews entered and learned the fire was in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported at this time.

Damages are estimated at $5,000. Fire investigators were on the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.