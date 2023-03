PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Starr Street and Folkers Avenue Monday.

According to Peoria police on the scene, Peoria fire crews responded to the incident at approximately 1 p.m. along with Peoria police and AMT.

A woman who was experiencing a mental health crisis attempted to set the house on fire. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

