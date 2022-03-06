PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to 607 Phelps St. for a residential structure fire.

The first crew on scene began an “aggressive interior attack,” according to Battalion Chief Scott Strum. The origin of the fire was the basement. In his report, Strum also stated the whole building was searched, and no one was found. He said all nine occupants had exited.

“Due to a heavy contents load, complicated layout configuration, and the fire extending to the

second story, this fire proved to be difficult to get under control,” Strum said. “Additional fire companies were called to the scene to relieve exhausted firefighters.”

The fire wasn’t under control until almost 11 p.m.

The building suffered major fire damage in the basement and major smoke damage in the rest of the structure.

A Peoria Fire Dept. Investigator determined the cause to be “Undetermined.”

“All nine occupants were able to secure housing for the evening and the American Red Cross was

contacted to provide with further assistance,” Strum said.

The Peoria Police Department and Advanced Medical Transport were also on scene.

Strum said no injuries were reported, and the property was turned back over to the homeowner.