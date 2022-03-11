PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of a suspicious package being delivered to a home near Ravinwoods Road and Valley View Court Friday.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, the homeowner opened a package with a piece of cardboard with an unknown substance on it.

The Peoria Fire Department’s hazmat team isolated the homeowners and established a perimeter in front of the residence.

The hazmat team tested the substance for hazardous material, but their tests had negative results.

The package was turned over to the Peoria Police Crime lab for further testing.

The hazmat team cleared the scene without incident or injuries to any firefighters.

The Postmaster General’s Office was also notified due to being a federal jurisdiction involving mail.